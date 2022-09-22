Roger Federer will take to the court one last time on Friday night at the 2022 Laver Cup in London before he retires from tennis

The Laver Cup sees six players from Europe take on six players from the rest of the world in a race to reach 13 points by winning singles and doubles matches.

It takes place over three days where a victory is worth one point on Day 1, two points on Day 2, and three points on Day 3.

Each match is best-of-three sets, with the deciding set being a 10-point tie-breaker.

Every player will take part once or twice in the singles matches, with at least four of the six players per team featuring in the doubles.

However, an exemption has been made for Federer who will play just one doubles match.

When will Federer play at the Laver Cup?

Federer will play in the first doubles match, which takes place in Friday's night session.

It will be the last match on Day 1 so there is set to be an electric atmosphere inside the O2 Arena as the Swiss star bows out from tennis.

There will be one singles match, which starts at 19:00 (UK time), before the doubles so he will walk out at 20:00 at the earliest.

Will Federer play with Nadal?

Yes!

“I think it would be a beautiful moment for two rivals getting together at the very end - and having played one more match together on the same side would be very special," Federer said ahead of the announcement.

For Saturday and Sunday’s Laver Cup schedule, the line-up will be announced on the night before those days.

Laver Cup schedule

The Laver Cup will take place from September 23-25 with four matches on each day. There will be two matches in the afternoon and two at night.

On Friday, September 23 the tournament will get underway at 13:00 UK time, which is also the case on Saturday, September 24. Both days will see the night session start at 19:00 UK time.

On the final day of the event on Sunday, September 25, the action will begin one hour earlier at 12:00. Matches will continue throughout the final day until there is a winner when one team reaches the 13 points required to be crowned the champions.

Friday

13:00

Match 1: Casper Ruud v Jack Sock (Singles)

Match 2: Stefanos Tsitsipas v Diego Schwartzman (Singles)

19:00

Match 3: Andy Murray v Alex de Minaur (Singles)

Match 4: Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal v Jack Sock & Frances Tiafoe (Doubles)

Saturday

13:00

Match 5: Singles

Match 6: Singles

19:00

Match 7: Singles

Match 8: Doubles

Sunday

12:00

Match 9: Doubles

Match 10: Singles (if required)

Match 11: Singles (if required)

Match 12: Singles (if required)

How to watch the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup is exclusively live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, the Eurosport app and on-demand on discovery+

Laver Cup Team Europe line-up

Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Casper Ruud

Captain: Bjorn Borg Alternate: Matteo Berrettini

Laver Cup Team World line-up

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Taylor Fritz

John Isner

Jack Sock

Diego Schwartzman

Alex de Minaur

Captain: John McEnroe Alternate: Tommy Paul

