Liam Broady misses out on Wimbledon spot

Liam Broady missed out on a place in the main draw of Wimbledon after squandering a two-set lead against Gregoire Barrere in the final round of qualifying.

The British number eight was well on course after less than an hour against the world number 117, ranked 170 places above him, losing just three games in establishing a significant advantage.

However, the Frenchman turned it around to win 3-6 0-6 6-2 6-4 6-3.

Britain’s Sam Murray, 362nd in the women’s rankings, lost 4-6 6-2 3-6 to Spain’s Paula Badosa.

Germany’s Sabine Lisicki, the 2013 losing Wimbledon finalist, was defeated 0-6 6-4 6-4 by Holland’s Lesley Kerkhove.