Tennis

Lopez expects significant cuts to prizemoney

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
39 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Significant reductions in prize money will be the new reality for tennis players when the ATP and WTA Tours resume, according to Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez.

"We have to understand that tennis is not going to be the same, at least for one, two, three years. I don't know how long," Lopez, who should have been preparing to defend his Queen's Club title next week, said on Sunday.

No professional tournaments have been held since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will continue until August.

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

3 HOURS AGO

Wimbledon was cancelled altogether while the French Open has been moved to September. A decision over whether the U.S. Open can go ahead in late August is expected next week.

Lopez, who is also tournament director of the Madrid Open, says that even when things return to some kind of normal, prizemoney will be reduced as sponsors try to navigate the economic fallout of the virus.

"The companies and the sponsors, they might have to fire employees," the 38-year-old Lopez was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"This is happening everywhere in the world so the first thing they cut is sponsorship, and this is going to be affecting tennis massively.

"We need to survive this moment and we need to be united. "The players need to understand that it's going to be a significant reduction in the prize money.

"I see now the scenario where tournaments will survive with a significant reduction in prize money -- not only for this year, but also for (the) 2021 season."

Lopez believes the U.S. Open will go ahead despite the reservations of his compatriot Rafa Nadal, the defending champion, who says he would not be happy to travel to New York in the current circumstances.

World number one Novak Djokovic has also expressed his doubts about the tournament going ahead.

"I think the U.S. Open know there might be many players that don't want to go and play there," he said.

"But I think the U.S. Open is not depending on only the top players playing. My personal opinion is that they are planning to have the event thinking that some of the top players -- I don't know how many -- might not play." (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

Adria Tour

Thiem wins Belgrade final of Adria Tour

4 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Tennis

Bizarre scenes as Lopez explains to umpire he's won at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Adria Tour

Thiem wins Belgrade final of Adria Tour

4 HOURS AGO
UTS

Berrettini, Brown and other UTS stars don Black Lives Matter shirts

7 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Djokovic knocked out of own event despite Zverev win

8 HOURS AGO
Adria Tour

Adria Tour round-up: Djokovic beats Zverev but misses out on final

9 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Incredible point at the Adria Tour as Thiem concludes with a tweener against Krajinovic

00:00:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Bizarre scenes as Lopez explains to umpire he's won at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

00:00:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

00:00:55
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Brown and Berrettini wear Black Lives Matter shirts at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

00:00:39
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

14 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

YESTERDAY AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic warms up by dancing with DJ and pianist before Adria Tour match

YESTERDAY AT 15:16
Play Icon
Premier League

Leicester's new signing Tielemans in frame to face Man Utd

02/02/2019 AT 16:47
Football

Manchester City's Walker deletes Twitter poem mocking United after derby win

12/11/2018 AT 07:56
Formula E

Jaguar series a 'big step' for Formula E

13/09/2017 AT 14:31
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Premier League

Danilo: 'It was easy to reject Chelsea for City'

26/07/2017 AT 10:59
Formula 1

Sainz wants handling sorted after "weird" race

27/03/2017 AT 15:45
Football

Maradona: 'Drugs were biggest problem in my life'

30/01/2017 AT 11:26
View more

What's On

Previous articleThiem wins Belgrade final of Adria Tour
Next articleUnited prioritise Grealish, Sancho deal delayed - Paper Round