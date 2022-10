Tennis

Lorenzo Musetti hits tweener in win over Laslo Djere in Napoli second round

The fourth seeded Italian, Lorenzo Musetti, has hit a superb in-between-his-legs shot on his way to a comfortable 7-5, 6-3 win over Laslo Djere on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals in Napoli. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:01, 24 minutes ago