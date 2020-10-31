Dan Evans has been knocked out at the semi-final stage of the Vienna Open after a 6-3 6-4 defeat to Lorenzo Sonego.

The Italian was competing in his first ATP 500 semi-final and beat the British number one to earn a shot at the title, where he will face Andrey Rublev.

Evans, who has earned eight top 20 victories this season, was outfought by Sonego whose forehand caused chaos.

The world number 42, who lost his final qualifier but entered the main draw as a lucky loser, fired 25 winners in the 80-minute contest, against the 30-year-old Evans, who, having lost the first set, appeared blighted by a shoulder issue for much of the second stanza after calling for the trainer.

Sonego had already beaten world number one Novak Djokovic on his way to the final, a match that he called "the best victory of my life".

Rublev, ranked eighth in the world, has yet to drop a set at the tournament and moved into the final when South African Kevin Anderson retired while trailing 6-4 4-1.

"I don't know why it's going so well. I have such an amazing team, such amazing friends around me that always support me and probably that's why I'm playing so good," Rublev said in an on-court interview.

"I already (had) a really great season, so I came here to enjoy, to do my best, to fight for every point, every match, and now here I am in the final."

With additional reporting from Reuters

