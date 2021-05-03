Tennis

Madrid Masters 2021 highlights - Britain's Dan Evans knocks out Jeremy Chardy with three-set win

Credit: Amazon Prime Video: Dan Evans booked his place in the second round of the Madrid Open on Monday following a three-set win over Jeremy Chardy. Briton Evans won the opening set on a tiebreaker, 8-6, but the second set also went to a tiebreaker, which Chardy edged 9-7 after saving two match points. Evans will either face 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz or John Millman in the second round.

