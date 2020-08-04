Madrid Open cancelled amid Covid-19 concerns

Next month’s Madrid Open has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and rise in cases in the Spanish capital.

The dual ATP and WTA event was due to take place from September 12 to 20, having originally been scheduled for May.

The cancellation is a blow for players looking to acclimatise to clay before the French Open, which is set to start on September 27.

“We have given our all to stage the tournament," tournament director Feliciano Lopez said. “After the first cancellation in May, we got to work on the September date with the hope of being able to enjoy first-class tennis in the Caja Mágica during this year, which has been so hard for everyone.

"However, the continued instability is still too great to hold a tournament like this in complete safety. Once again, we would like to thank the Madrid City Council and all of our sponsors and suppliers for being by our side during every step we have taken."

The next edition of the Mutua Madrid Open will take place from April 30 to May 9 next year in the Caja Mágica.

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's final last year Image credit: Getty Images

ATP and WTA statement

The ATP and WTA regret to confirm the cancellation of the 2020 Mutua Madrid Open, a decision that has been taken in line with local authorities due to health and safety concerns. We would like to recognise the efforts of the tournament organisers who have gone to great lengths in exploring all options to run this year’s tournament, despite the many challenges presented by COVID-19. Both tours are assessing updates to the 2020 provisional calendars in regards to events following the US Open, and an update will be published in due course.

Andrea Gaudenzi, ATP Chairman, added: “We share in the disappointment that the Mutua Madrid Open will not be able to take place this year. The circumstances concerning COVID-19 are continually evolving and we continue to take guidance from local authorities in our decision-making. I would like to thank the Mutua Madrid Open tournament organisers for their efforts to run this year’s event, which included the rescheduling of their dates from May to September, and we look forward to the event’s successful return in 2021.”

Kiki Bertens in Madrid 2019 Image credit: Getty Images

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO, said: “We are disappointed the Mutua Madrid Open will not be held this year but we are proud of the dedication set forth by Feliciano and the entire tournament team, who have worked tirelessly to consider and facilitate all possible alternatives in making the tournament happen this year. We know how beloved this combined men’s and women’s event is for fans, especially with the anticipation of the Tour’s return to play, but we remain vigilant to ensure health and safety remains our top priority for all.”

Official statement

As an act of responsibility in view of the current situation caused by covid-19, and having thoroughly evaluated the circumstances that the pandemic continues to generate, together with the competent authorities, it has been decided that 2020 Mutua Madrid Open will not take place this year having previously been moved to 12-20 September.

Initially scheduled to take place from 1 to 10 May, during the traditional European spring clay swing, the organisers of the Mutua Madrid Open worked with ATP and WTA in search of a new date on the restructured calendar, which they found during the third week of September.

During this time, the Mutua Madrid Open created various protocols to guarantee the safety of all those involved in the tournament, receiving approval from the national health organisations for the measures established to prevent and minimise the risks of contagion in the tournament bubble (Caja Mágica and hotels), a fundamental pillar for staging a tournament during these times.

Following the strong recommendation of the local health authorities, and having monitored the situation for months, the organisers of the Mutua Madrid Open have no choice but to cancel the tournament due to the complex situation that covid-19 continues to generate in every regard.

In addition, and after a spike in covid-19 cases, the Community of Madrid announced few days ago a number of new measures to control the virus’s spread, including a directive that social gatherings are to be reduced to 10 people, both in public and private meetings, further reducing the feasibility of operating the tournament.

The next edition of the Mutua Madrid Open will take place from 30 April to 9 May 2021 in the Caja Mágica. Any fans that decided to keep their tickets after the postponement in May are guaranteed tickets for the same session and seats in 2021.