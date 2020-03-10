The measure is in accordance with regulations set by the Spanish government and covers all tournaments from amateur to professional level.

Ahead of the clay court season, Spain plays host to some major dates in the tennis schedule, with the first notable one the ATP 500 level event in Barcelona, which is due to start on April 20.

Further ahead, there is the Madrid Open, which starts on May 4 and holds Masters 1000 status in the ATP calendar and Premier Mandatory level in the WTA programme.

A statement from the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation [RFET] said: "In accordance with preventative measures adopted by the Spanish government in view of the situation created by the expansion of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Ministry of Culture and Sports has urged Spanish sports federations to hold all competitions and sporting events behind closed doors, both professional and amateur.

"In accordance with this, the RFET asks all clubs and organisers that all tennis tournaments planned in the coming dates to be played without the public until further notice, with the aim of prioritising the health and safety of all participants."

In addition to this, junior tournaments will require parents and coaches to be dispersed among the stands, while the number of people are able to attend with competitors will be limited.

Coronavirus has already affected the tennis calendar, forcing the cancellation of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 and Premier Mandatory tournament in the ATP and WTA schedules respectively.