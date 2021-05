Tennis

Madrid Open 2021 - Dominic Thiem overcomes John Isner's big serves to reach the semis at the

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. The third-seeded Dominic Thiem came from behind to beat big server John Isner 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and advance to the semi-finals at the Madrid Open on Friday. He will play Alexander Zverev next, who produced a powerful display to topple Rafael Nadal 6-4 6-4.

