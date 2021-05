Tennis

Madrid Open 2021: Rafael Nadal defeated by Alexander Zverev in Madrid Open quarter-finals

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Rafael Nadal's bid for a sixth win at the Madrid Open is over following a straight-sets defeat to Alexander Zverev. The German produced a display of power hitting from the back of the court as he advanced to the semi-finals of the event. Zverev won the Madrid Open in 2018 and is on course for a second shot at the crown

00:01:12, 8 minutes ago