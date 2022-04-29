There has been nothing conventional about Emma Raducanu’s career to date, so perhaps it should not be surprising to hear that she would not worried if she hasn’t appointed a new coach by Wimbledon.

Raducanu, 19, is on the lookout for her fourth coach in 10 months after splitting with Torben Beltz , who was with Angelique Kerber when she won her two Grand Slam titles and reached No. 1 in the world. The world No. 11 also parted with Nigel Sears after her breakthrough at Wimbledon last summer and then Andrew Richardson following her shock US Open win.

According to the Times she is next considering hiring Riccardo Piatti, who has previously worked with Novak Djokovic, Maria Sharapova and Jannik Sinner, to “lead a team of various people” around her.

But Raducanu would not be worried if she has to go it alone for a while.

“I am very comfortable with how I am training and I feel like the work I have been doing has been extremely specific in the last weeks," she said.

“I feel like I don’t really need a conventional ‘Emma Raducanu’s coach’. I feel like, growing up, I have always been very responsive to the situation and it has not always been straightforward. I am not necessarily stressing or panicking to find a new coach.”

Raducanu’s decision to split with Beltz caused a stir as it came after her best results of the season. She won her first professional match on clay at the Billie Jean King Cup and reached the last 16 of the Stuttgart Open, where she lost to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu is set to work with Iain Bates, the Lawn Tennis Association’s head of women’s tennis, at this week’s Madrid Open. She says she is more focused on working on “sparring quality” rather than seeking to quickly hire a new full-time coach.

“It’s become more apparent to me that playing these tour matches at a high level, just the level and the quality of the balls that are coming back to me, I feel that’s something that I need to train with day in, day out.

“I’m just going to focus a lot more on the sparring quality and there are some technical elements of my game that I need to just get back to the basics and kind of develop from the bottom.

"I felt like against Iga, in my quarter-final match in Stuttgart, I was just trying to get used to the ball speed the first few games and had a bit of a slow start because of that. So I feel like if I were to get that sort of practice in my daily training then it could benefit me."

It’s encouraging that Raducanu already has such a clear idea of what she wants from training sessions, despite her inexperience on tour. And while her approach is not the normal way of doing it among top professionals, it is not unique.

Men’s world No. 3 Alexander Zverev has only recently started working with Spain’s Davis Cup captain Sergi Bruguera after parting ways with David Ferrer a year ago. Roger Federer has had spells in his career without a formal coach, including in 2004 when he won three Grand Slam titles and stacked up a 74-6 winning record. Danielle Collins reached the Australian Open final this year without a full-time coach.

Collins, 28, was also without a coach for much of last season and explained after the final in Melbourne the challenges of having “not worked consistently with a coach for longer than a few months”.

"I've had to do a lot on my own and a lot of homework, a lot of scouting, a lot of technical work. It hasn't been easy. It's been very challenging and mentally taxing at times. But I'm just trying to stick with the process and do the best that I can. I'm learning a lot of things along the way.”

Danielle Collins with the runners-up trophy at the Australian Open Image credit: Getty Images

Raducanu sounds like she is in a similar mindset to Collins right now.

“I always love learning and I love to hear new ideas,” she said this week. “Whether I use all of them or not, that’s my own decision or my own call, but I just love to get a taste for all the different ideas that are out there, and different models. Something that I am pretty good at is understanding the game, studying it. That is one of my strengths.

“Of course a coach’s experience is very valuable at certain times, but the majority of the time I feel that I already know the answer to the question I am asking.”

Raducanu acknowledged her influential father, Ian, had played a part in the decision to part with Beltz. If she does turn to Piatti next he would bring plenty of experience to the team. He was a long-time coach of Ivan Ljubicic during his peak before spells with Djokovic, Milos Raonic, Borna Coric, Sharapova and most recently Sinner.

Former British Davis Cup player Barry Cowan thinks Piatti could be a good choice for Raducanu.

“He is a great guy,” Cowan told Sky Sports. “He is someone who will invest massively into any player that he works with and he can see the long-term vision but also know that you've got to be winning matches now. If he is on the market, my advice would be to tap into Riccardo Piatti."

Raducanu trained at Piatti's academy last month ahead of the clay season. Whether the Italian, or anyone else, would be a long-term hire is unclear.

