Naomi Osaka has crashed out of the Madrid Open at the last-32 stage, losing to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3 6-1.

The world No. 35 beat Osaka for the first time when the two players met at the Fed Cup Qualifiers in 2020, and it was the Spaniard who came out on top again against her Japanese opponent in their fourth meeting on the WTA tour.

Ad

Osaka made too many unforced errors and appeared to be struggling with a left calf injury in the second set which hampered her performance further and Sorribes Tormo made her pay with her aggressive brand of tennis.

WTA Madrid ‘They pretend like nothing is going on’ - Kostyuk hits out at fellow pros over Ukraine ‘excuses’ A DAY AGO

Sorribes Tormo, who is the last Spanish woman left in the WTA 1000 tournament, will play Russia's Daria Kasatkina, who beat Maria Sakkari 3-6 6-3 6-1, in the next round.

Sorribes Tormo pumped her fist when she secured the first break in the second game as Osaka hit a backhand wide.

The Spaniard's break lead would not last long, though, as Osaka broke back in the very next game, levelling to 2-2 with a confident mid-court smash.

But that did little to deter Sorribes Tormo who responded immediately with another break of the Osaka serve when the Japanese fired a vicious forehand out.

Osaka squandered three points in the ninth game to move to within a game of Sorribes Tormo, but instead her 13th unforced error handed the Spaniard the set.

Early in the second set Osaka called for a trainer due to an issue with her left leg and the errors continued. Sorribes Tormo immediately broke the Osaka serve to move into a 2-0 lead.

Osaka's injury appeared to disrupt her further as the set progressed. Sorribes Tormo was able to force a double break to take a commanding 5-1 lead before comfortably serving it out.

- - -

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+

WTA Madrid Osaka 'trying to learn' from Nadal and Swiatek, Andreescu is back - Madrid Open Diary YESTERDAY AT 09:49