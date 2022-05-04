Emma Raducanu has said that her back issues played a factor in her Madrid Open exit, but she is confident that she will be able to feature in Rome next week.

The 19-year-old was beaten 6-2 2-6 6-4 by Anhelina Kalinina on Tuesday, and explained how the back injury restricted her movement in the opening set.

"I would have given myself a five percent chance of winning that match, and for it to almost happen, I think that was a positive thing," said the US Open champion after the match.

"I was kind of struggling a bit with my back, to be honest. Throughout the week I have been carrying some niggles, and it's kind of just taking its toll, all of the matches at this kind of level.

"I think that's a good thing that I feel like I'm going through this and my body is building with each match I play."

Raducanu’s appearance in Madrid was only her second outing on clay, with her first showing on the surface coming in Stuttgart last month.

The teenager praised Kalinina following her defeat in Madrid, with the Ukrainian having now beaten Grand Slam champions in each of her three matches at the tournament so far.

"I'm feeling pretty positive. A lot of the time with me it's just overload and then three days', two, three days' complete rest and I'm okay to start training again," added Raducanu.

"Hopefully the plan right now is to still go to Rome."

The 25-year-old also waxed lyrical about Raducanu after reaching the first first WTA 1000 quarter-final of her career, as the Brit saved seven of 12 break points against her.

"I think she's super talented, she's amazing, she moves excellent, she has good hands, good feeling," she said of Raducanu.

"She's covering all the court and she's playing good angles. She has all the shots, that's why it's so tough to play her."

