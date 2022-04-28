A. Tomljanovic vs G. Muguruza | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 28.04.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
G. Muguruza (7)
G. Muguruza (7)
from 23:00
Ajla Tomljanovic - Garbiñe Muguruza

Players Overview

Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
  • WTA ranking38
  • WTA points1236
  • Age28
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Garbiñe-Muguruza-headshot
GarbiñeMuguruza
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking9
  • WTA points3070
  • Age28
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
Garbiñe-Muguruza-headshot
GarbiñeMuguruza
Spain
Spain
5

Wins

5 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

A. Tomljanovic

G. Muguruza

