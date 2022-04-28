B. Andreescu vs A. Riske | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 28.04.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
B. Andreescu
A. Riske
from 23:00
Bianca Andreescu - Alison Riske
Players Overview
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
- WTA ranking111
- WTA points603
- Age21
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
AlisonRiske
United States
- WTA ranking42
- WTA points1201
- Age31
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
B. Andreescu
A. Riske
