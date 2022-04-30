C. Gauff vs Y. Putintseva | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.04.2022 | Manolo Santana
Not started
C. Gauff (14)
C. Gauff (14)
Y. Putintseva
Y. Putintseva
30/04
Cori Gauff - Yulia Putintseva

Players Overview

Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking16
  • WTA points2300
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Yulia-Putintseva-headshot
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • WTA ranking44
  • WTA points1176
  • Age27
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
Yulia-Putintseva-headshot
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

C. Gauff

Y. Putintseva

Latest news

WTA Madrid

Osaka starts clay season in style with easy win over Potapova

an hour ago

WTA Madrid

'I have the fire back' - Halep reinvigorated after first win under coach Mouratoglou

a day ago

