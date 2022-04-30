E. Raducanu vs M. Kostyuk | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.04.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
E. Raducanu (9)
E. Raducanu (9)
M. Kostyuk (WC)
M. Kostyuk (WC)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Emma Raducanu - Marta Kostyuk

Players Overview

Emma-Raducanu-headshot
EmmaRaducanu
Great Britain
Great Britain
  • WTA ranking11
  • WTA points2797
  • Age19
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Marta-Kostyuk-headshot
MartaKostyuk
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • WTA ranking60
  • WTA points1015
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-

'She was always the favourite' - Emma Raducanu on 'interesting match-up' against old rival Marta Kostyuk at Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu produced one of the best wins of her career since lifting the US Open title last year on Friday. The world No. 11 came from behind to defeat Tereza Martincova to set up an exciting match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, who was a rival to the Brit at juniors level. Raducanu lost to Kostyuk in their first WTA tour meeting last year.

By
Eurosport
Published 29/04/2022 at 20:32 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Recent matches

E. Raducanu

M. Kostyuk

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

V. Azarenka (15)
V. Azarenka (15)
0
T. Zidanšek
T. Zidanšek
1
N. Párrizas
N. Párrizas
E. Alexandrova (Q)
E. Alexandrova (Q)
from 10:00
K. Muchová
K. Muchová
B. Bencic (11)
B. Bencic (11)
from 10:00
M. Bouzková (Q)
M. Bouzková (Q)
D. Yastremska (Q)
D. Yastremska (Q)
from 11:30
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

WTA Madrid

Osaka starts clay season in style with easy win over Potapova

13 hours ago

WTA Madrid

'I have the fire back' - Halep reinvigorated after first win under coach Mouratoglou

Yesterday at 19:09

LIVE MATCH

WTA Madrid - 30 April 2022

Follow the WTA Madrid Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 30 April 2022.

Find up to date WTA Madrid results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.