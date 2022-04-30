'She was always the favourite' - Emma Raducanu on 'interesting match-up' against old rival Marta Kostyuk at Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu produced one of the best wins of her career since lifting the US Open title last year on Friday. The world No. 11 came from behind to defeat Tereza Martincova to set up an exciting match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, who was a rival to the Brit at juniors level. Raducanu lost to Kostyuk in their first WTA tour meeting last year.