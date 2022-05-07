J. Pegula vs O. Jabeur | Madrid
Women's Singles | Final | 07.05.2022 | Manolo Santana
Completed
J. Pegula (12)
5
6
2
O. Jabeur (8)
7
0
6
Jessica Pegula - Ons Jabeur
Ons Jabeur makes history as she defeats Jessica Pegula in the final of the Madrid Open
Madrid Open women's singles final - Ons Jabeur 7-5 0-6 6-2 Jessica Pegula
Players Overview
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking14
- WTA points2510
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
- WTA ranking10
- WTA points3015
- Age27
- Height1.67m
- Weight-