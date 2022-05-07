J. Pegula vs O. Jabeur | Madrid
Women's Singles | Final | 07.05.2022 | Manolo Santana
Completed
J. Pegula (12)
J. Pegula (12)
5
6
2
O. Jabeur (8)
O. Jabeur (8)
7
0
6
Jessica Pegula - Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur makes history as she defeats Jessica Pegula in the final of the Madrid Open

Madrid Open women's singles final - Ons Jabeur 7-5 0-6 6-2 Jessica Pegula

By
Eurosport
Updated 07/05/2022 at 21:48 GMT
Read all

Players Overview

Jessica-Pegula-headshot
JessicaPegula
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking14
  • WTA points2510
  • Age28
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
  • WTA ranking10
  • WTA points3015
  • Age27
  • Height1.67m
  • Weight-

Statistics

LIVE MATCH

WTA Madrid - 7 May 2022

Follow the WTA Madrid Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 7 May 2022.

Find up to date WTA Madrid results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

