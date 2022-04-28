J. Teichmann vs P. Kvitová | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 28.04.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
J. Teichmann
P. Kvitová
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Jil Teichmann - Petra Kvitová
Players Overview
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
- WTA ranking35
- WTA points1298
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking30
- WTA points1645
- Age32
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
J. Teichmann
P. Kvitová
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad