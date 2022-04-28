J. Teichmann vs P. Kvitová | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 28.04.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
J. Teichmann
J. Teichmann
P. Kvitová
P. Kvitová
from 23:00
Jil Teichmann - Petra Kvitová

Players Overview

Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking35
  • WTA points1298
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Petra-Kvitová-headshot
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking30
  • WTA points1645
  • Age32
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
Petra-Kvitová-headshot
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
0

Wins

2 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

J. Teichmann

P. Kvitová

LIVE MATCH

WTA Madrid - 28 April 2022

Follow the WTA Madrid Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 28 April 2022.

Find up to date WTA Madrid results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

