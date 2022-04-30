K. Muchová vs B. Bencic | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.04.2022 | Manolo Santana
Not started
K. Muchová
K. Muchová
B. Bencic (11)
B. Bencic (11)
30/04
Advertisement
Ad

Karolína Muchová - Belinda Bencic

Players Overview

Karolína-Muchová-headshot
KarolínaMuchová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
  • WTA ranking67
  • WTA points957
  • Age25
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-
Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking13
  • WTA points2561
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Karolína-Muchová-headshot
KarolínaMuchová
Czech Republic
Czech Republic
Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

K. Muchová

B. Bencic

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

N. Párrizas
N. Párrizas
E. Alexandrova (Q)
E. Alexandrova (Q)
30/04
V. Azarenka (15)
V. Azarenka (15)
T. Zidanšek
T. Zidanšek
30/04
M. Bouzková (Q)
M. Bouzková (Q)
D. Yastremska (Q)
D. Yastremska (Q)
30/04
P. Martic (Q)
P. Martic (Q)
A. Anisimova
A. Anisimova
30/04
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

WTA Madrid

'I have the fire back' - Halep reinvigorated after first win under coach Mouratoglou

20 hours ago

LIVE MATCH

WTA Madrid - 30 April 2022

Follow the WTA Madrid Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 30 April 2022.

Find up to date WTA Madrid results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.