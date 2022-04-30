K. Muchová vs B. Bencic | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.04.2022 | Manolo Santana
Not started
K. Muchová
B. Bencic (11)
30/04
Advertisement
Ad
Karolína Muchová - Belinda Bencic
Players Overview
KarolínaMuchová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking67
- WTA points957
- Age25
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
- WTA ranking13
- WTA points2561
- Age25
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
K. Muchová
B. Bencic
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad