M. Sakkari vs M. Keys | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 28.04.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
M. Sakkari (4)
M. Keys
from 23:00
Players Overview
MariaSakkari
Greece
- WTA ranking5
- WTA points4651
- Age26
- Height1.72m
- Weight-
MadisonKeys
United States
- WTA ranking22
- WTA points1958
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
