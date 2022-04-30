P. Martic vs A. Anisimova | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.04.2022 | Arantxa Sanchez
Not started
P. Martic (Q)
A. Anisimova
30/04
Petra Martic - Amanda Anisimova
Players Overview
PetraMartic
Croatia
- WTA ranking58
- WTA points1058
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight63kg
AmandaAnisimova
United States
- WTA ranking33
- WTA points1320
- Age20
- Height1.8m
- Weight68kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
P. Martic
A. Anisimova
