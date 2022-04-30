P. Martic vs A. Anisimova | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.04.2022 | Arantxa Sanchez
Not started
P. Martic (Q)
P. Martic (Q)
A. Anisimova
A. Anisimova
30/04
Petra Martic - Amanda Anisimova

Players Overview

Petra-Martic-headshot
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
  • WTA ranking58
  • WTA points1058
  • Age31
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight63kg
Amanda-Anisimova-headshot
AmandaAnisimova
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking33
  • WTA points1320
  • Age20
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight68kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
PetraMartic
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
AmandaAnisimova
AmandaAnisimova
United States
United States
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

P. Martic

A. Anisimova

Latest news

WTA Madrid

'I have the fire back' - Halep reinvigorated after first win under coach Mouratoglou

20 hours ago

