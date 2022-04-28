S. Sorribes vs A. Pavlyuchenkova | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 28.04.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
S. Sorribes
A. Pavlyuchenkova (13)
from 23:00
Players Overview
SaraSorribes
Spain
- WTA ranking47
- WTA points1140
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
AnastasiaPavlyuchenkova
Russia
- WTA ranking15
- WTA points2472
- Age30
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
4 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
