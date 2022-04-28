S. Stephens vs A. Kalinina | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 28.04.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
S. Stephens
A. Kalinina
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Sloane Stephens - Anhelina Kalinina
Players Overview
SloaneStephens
United States
- WTA ranking43
- WTA points1183
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight64kg
AnhelinaKalinina
Ukraine
- WTA ranking37
- WTA points1273
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
S. Stephens
A. Kalinina
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad