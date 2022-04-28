S. Stephens vs A. Kalinina | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 28.04.2022 | Caja Mágica
Not started
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
A. Kalinina
A. Kalinina
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Sloane Stephens - Anhelina Kalinina

Players Overview

Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking43
  • WTA points1183
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight64kg
Anhelina-Kalinina-headshot
AnhelinaKalinina
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • WTA ranking37
  • WTA points1273
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
Anhelina-Kalinina-headshot
AnhelinaKalinina
Ukraine
Ukraine
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

S. Stephens

A. Kalinina

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

N. Párrizas
N. Párrizas
6
2
S. Cirstea
S. Cirstea
4
2
O. Jabeur (8)
O. Jabeur (8)
711
4
J. Paolini
J. Paolini
69
1
Q. Zheng (WC)
Q. Zheng (WC)
6
1
K. Muchová
K. Muchová
1
3
K. Plíšková (5)
K. Plíšková (5)
M. Bouzková (Q)
M. Bouzková (Q)
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH

WTA Madrid - 28 April 2022

Follow the WTA Madrid Tennis match live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 28 April 2022.

Find up to date WTA Madrid results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.