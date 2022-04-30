V. Azarenka vs T. Zidanšek | Madrid
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.04.2022 | Manolo Santana
Not started
V. Azarenka (15)
V. Azarenka (15)
T. Zidanšek
T. Zidanšek
30/04
Victoria Azarenka - Tamara Zidanšek

Players Overview

Victoria-Azarenka-headshot
VictoriaAzarenka
Belarus
Belarus
  • WTA ranking17
  • WTA points2281
  • Age32
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight-
Tamara-Zidanšek-headshot
TamaraZidanšek
Slovenia
Slovenia
  • WTA ranking24
  • WTA points1756
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Victoria-Azarenka-headshot
VictoriaAzarenka
Belarus
Belarus
Tamara-Zidanšek-headshot
TamaraZidanšek
Slovenia
Slovenia
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

V. Azarenka

T. Zidanšek

