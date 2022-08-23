A magistrate has rejected a request made by Nick Kyrgios for a three-month adjournment to his assault case.

The Australian tennis player has been charged with common assault after an alleged incident in January 2021 involving his former partner Chiara Passari.

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up did not appear in Canberra on Tuesday, but his solicitor, Michael Kukulies-Smith, requested a delay until 25 November.

Kukulies-Smith suggested that an application was planned and that Kyrgios spends little time in the territory, thus necessitating a delay.

Magistrate Louise Taylor rejected the request, however, and questioned Kukulies-Smith's lack of specificity about the reasons why an extended adjournment was required.

"I'm not quite certain what the case for secrecy is," Taylor said to Mr Kukulies-Smith at the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Magistrates Court.

"Lots of defendants have matters they'd like the court to accommodate," Taylor continued, before saying that she would not grant the request on "the basis of an application that might be made".

An application has not yet been made, while Kyrgios is believed to currently be in the United States preparing for the final Grand Slam of the year in New York.

The case has been adjourned until October 4.

