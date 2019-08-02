The 22-year-old Brazilian has agreed a five-year contract with the Russian Premier League champions.

"Barcelona and Zenit St Petersburg have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Malcom. The Russian team will pay Barcelona 40 million euros plus 5 million euros in variables," the La Liga club said in a statement.

"Barcelona retains an interest in case of a future sale of the Brazilian."

Malcom moves on after spending just a single season at the La Liga champions, having joined Bordeaux last summer for a reported transfer fee of £41 million.

However the Brazilian found game time limited under manager Ernesto Valverde, making just 24 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

Reports in Spain said Everton bid £40 million for the winger at the end of July, but Zenit have won the race to secure his services.

Zenit are three games into their 2019/20 campaign and boast a 100 per cent win record.