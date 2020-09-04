Open was delayed by health officials, the United States Tennis Association (USTA)said in a statement on Friday.

The match was originally scheduled to start at 2:30 pm local time on Louis Armstrong Stadium but was pushed back by 2-1/2 hours while organisers conducted a "collaborative dialogue" with health officials, the governing body said in a statement.

Mannarino was one of 10 players who had contact with Benoit Paire and was placed under an "enhanced protocol plan" after his fellow Frenchman pulled out of the tournament having tested positive for COVID-19.

"Given the sensitivity of the medical issues involved, the USTA is not able to provide further details," the statement added. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

