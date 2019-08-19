Marathon man Medvedev beats Goffin for Cincinnati crown

Medvedev saved two breaks points while serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set before winning the next four, capped off by an ace, to close out his dogged Belgian opponent.

It was the second title of the year for Medvedev, who had lost finals on the past two Sundays, to Nick Kyrgios in Washington and Rafa Nadal in Montreal.

Medvedev pulled off an amazing comeback to beat world number one Novak Djokovic in a semi-final on Saturday. (Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Tony Lawrence)