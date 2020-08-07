Marcus Willis returns to singles tennis after two-and-a-half years

Marcus Willis says the UK Pro Series is a breath of fresh air for competition in the UK and has rekindled his love for singles tennis.

The Warwick-based Brit, who met Roger Federer in the second round at Wimbledon in 2016, has recently returned to singles action for the first time in two-and-a-half years at the inaugural event in Weybridge.

The tournament adopts a unique format at St. George's Hill Lawn Tennis Club, with players duelling it out in a round robin system over five weeks and the winner of each week booking their place in Classic Week in August.

Willis had been on a globetrotting tour playing doubles before lockdown and reckons while age may be a barrier, the innovative event has whetted his appetite to enjoy more ˜special treats' in the future.

"It's the first singles I've played in two-and-a-half years! It's been different, with the intensity so it was a big shock," Willis, 29, said.

"I love playing singles and if I was 23 then I'd tried and pursue it, but I'm 30 in October so I've got to think about what the best thing to do for my career is.

"I wouldn't have played singles at all if it wasn't for this tournament - who's to say I won't play more? I don't have a ranking so it will be difficult to get into international events, but in British tours and these events, absolutely.

"It will help my fitness if I do it a few times a year, it's a great opportunity and will be a special treat for me."

