Maria Sharapova has announced she is expecting her first child with British fiance Alexander Gilkes.

Retired five-time major champion Sharapova revealed the news - which came on her 35th birthday - with an Instagram post in which she was pictured on a beach cradling her bump.

She wrote: "Precious beginnings!!!

"Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."

Sharapova has made a habit of announcing significant personal news on Instagram, doing the same when she and businessman Gilkes got engaged last December.

The pair had been in a relationship since 2018, with Gilkes seen accompanying the Russian - one of an elite group of women to have won each of the game's four majors - to various tennis tournaments and off-court events.

Sharapova was just 32 at the time of that decision, but she had been hampered by a shoulder injury and declared her wish to spend her time "in more meaningful ways".

