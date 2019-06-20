Marin Cilic and Kevin Anderson crash out at Queen’s

Defending champion Marin Cilic and second seed Kevin Anderson were surprise second-round casualties at the Fever-Tree Championships.

Out-of-sorts Croatian Cilic lost in straight sets to Queen’s Club debutant Diego Schwartzman.

Argentinian Schwartzman, 26, secured early breaks in both sets to wrap up a 6-4 6-4 victory, only his third career win on grass.

Anderson, back after a spell out injured, was beaten 6-1 4-6 6-4 by Gilles Simon.

Simon will face fellow Frenchman Nicolas Mahut, who came from a set down to beat Stan Wawrinka 3-6 7-5 7-6 (2).

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas finished off Britain’s Kyle Edmund in a match carried over from Wednesday and was back on court a couple of hours later, having to call on all his reserves of energy to come through a three-setter.

Jeremy Chardy, a semi-finalist last year, took the first set but Tsitsipas came back to triumph 4-6 7-6 (0) 7-6 (4).

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia battled past Lucas Pouille 7-6 (9) 6-7 (5) 6-4 and Canadian sixth seed Milos Raonic beat Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene 6-3 7-6 (3).

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Australian eccentric Nick Kyrgios in three sets, securing the only break of serve in the final game of the match.

At Halle Open top seed Roger Federer was made to battle by wild card Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The 20-time grand-slam winner needed a tie-break to win the first set, dropped the second and eventually won 7-5 in the third.

Second seed Alexander Zverev beat Steve Johnson in straight sets while Roberto Bautista Agut and Matteo Berrettini also reached the quarter-finals.