Tennis

Marin Cilic reaches final in Moscow with straights sets win over Ricardas Berankis

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Sixth seed Marin Cilic overcame Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to move to the Kremlin Cup final. The Croatian triumphed at the ATP 250 event in Moscow in 2014 and 2015.

00:00:53, an hour ago