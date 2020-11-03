Martina Navratilova has criticised Novak Djokovic's breakaway player body in tennis, insisting the move is "not helpful on any level".

Djokovic sent shockwaves through the sport last month when he stepped down as head of the ATP council along with members Vasek Pospisil, John Isner and Sam Querrey and announced the formation of the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA).

Tennis governing bodies have, however, opposed the move and called for unity now that the sport has just resumed after a lengthy shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while player council members Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal have echoed those sentiments, with some other top names in men's tennis asking for more clarity.

"He thinks he’s doing the right thing,” Navratilova told The Irish Times. “I don’t agree with it but it’s his choice. It certainly didn’t seem to help his tennis. I think you’re better off . . . Not staying in your lane, but right now give your energy to that which helps you. That’s what I don’t understand.

“Purely from a logical point of view, when you are a champion tennis player, when you commit to the sport, your energy goes into that. Maybe to get away, you watch TV, maybe you do some woodworking, maybe you get into stitching shawls. That helps you relax and it gives you energy.

But starting this association? This is not helpful on any level.

