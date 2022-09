Tennis

Matteo Berrettini and Novak Djokovic seal match point as Team Europe beats Team World in Laver Cup doubles

Matteo Berrettini and Novak Djokovic helped Team Europe overcome Team World pair of Alex de Minaur and Jack Sock in straight sets in the Laver Cup doubles, winning 7-5 6-2. Stream the 2022 Laver Cup exclusively live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

00:00:59, 12 hours ago