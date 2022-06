Tennis

Matteo Berrettini beats Filip Krajinovic in straight sets to defend cinch Championships crown at Queen's Club

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Matteo Berrettini defended the cinch Championships at Queen’s Club, beating Filip Krajinovic in straight sets. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:01:28, 44 minutes ago