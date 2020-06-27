Matteo Berrettini downs Richard Gasquet at UTS

Matteo Berrettini dealt Richard Gasquet a crushing defeat on day five of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown at the Mouratoglou Academy.

Berrettini, along with Gasquet and Stefanos Tsitsipas, held a record of 3-1 ahead of the fifth day of competition and he beat Frenchman Gasquet 13-12, 21-11, 12-11, 16-14 in a dominant, heavy-hitting performance.

The 4-0 scoreline flattered Berrettini with three of the four quarters fairly tight encounters.

Elsewhere, Alexei Popyrin and Corentin Moutet sealed a 4-0 wins over Benoit Paire and Dustin Brown respectively.

