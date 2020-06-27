Matteo Berrettini downs Richard Gasquet at UTS

Matteo Berrettini of Italy reacts
Image credit: Getty Images
Matteo Berrettini dealt Richard Gasquet a crushing defeat on day five of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown at the Mouratoglou Academy.
Berrettini, along with Gasquet and Stefanos Tsitsipas, held a record of 3-1 ahead of the fifth day of competition and he beat Frenchman Gasquet 13-12, 21-11, 12-11, 16-14 in a dominant, heavy-hitting performance.
The 4-0 scoreline flattered Berrettini with three of the four quarters fairly tight encounters.
Tennis
Andy Murray: Revised ATP calendar not safe for players
2 HOURS AGO
Elsewhere, Alexei Popyrin and Corentin Moutet sealed a 4-0 wins over Benoit Paire and Dustin Brown respectively.
UTS
Alexei Popyrin coasts past Benoit Paire at UTS
5 HOURS AGO
Tennis
Andy Murray falls to Dan Evans in Battle of the Brits semi-final
7 HOURS AGO
Related Topics