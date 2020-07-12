Matteo Berrettini edges out Richard Gasquet to make UTS final

Stage 4
Day 10, Round 5
Eliteserien, Norwegian Commentary
Stephanos Tsistipas held on to beat David Goffin in their UTS semi-final to set up a final against Matteo Berrettini.
Matteo Berrettini held his nerve to beat Richard Gasquet in sudden death in their semi-final match at the UTS.
Imagining tactical talk before a Wimbledon final, Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker role play as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the latest Tennis Legends.
Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker and Mats Wilander discuss the prospects of young players winning Grand Slams in the modern era in the latest Tennis Legends vodcast.
Dominic Thiem secures a comfortable victory over Jan-Lennard Struff in their Thiem's 7 clash.
A Wimbledon special vodcast with three greats of the game: Tennis Legends presenter Mats Wilander, fellow Eurosport expert Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg.
Andrey Rublev was made to work hard to defeat Casper Ruud courtesy of a match tiebreaker.
Roberto Bautista Agut took a shade over 40 minutes to beat Dennis Novak and bounce back from his loss to Matteo Berrettini.