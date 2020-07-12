Matteo Berrettini holds off Stefanos Tsitsipas to seal UTS crown

Matteo Berrettini held off a spirited fightback from Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the inaugural Ultimate Tennis Showdown at the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, winning 16-15, 15-12, 12-14, 8-15, 3-2.

Tsitsipas, just as he had done in their round-robin encounter, fought back from two quarters down to send the match to sudden death. However, it was Berrettini who sealed the title at the third time of asking with a rasping winner to deny the world number six, who had a league-leading record of 9-1 coming into the final.

The 24-year-old said that avenging his sudden-death loss earlier in the tournament against the same opponent was cathartic.

Yea, I was pretty upset when I lost because I was also up two quarters to love – it is tough but you have to handle it.

"This time is said to myself: ‘It is not going to happen. No, you’re going to win this one’. I went one match point down twice, but I played those points well.”

Tsiatipas calimed at the changeover that it would take "a miracle" to battle back against the world number eight after Berrettini had used his "Wiinner X3" card to good effect to wrestle the momentum from his Greek opponent in each of the first two quarters to take a two-quarter advantage.

However, Tsistipas, who beat Berrettini at the first-round stage of the 2019 Australian Open, was afforded the opportunity to take the match to a fourth quarter after a Berrettini double fault, and while the Greek player dominated the final quarter, it was Berrettini who would hold his nerve in sudden death, sealing the title at the third time of asking.

“I think (the experience of playing the UTS) is going to help me in the future,” added Berrettini.

It is going to help me to be present in the moment because you have to always think about the next point – you can’t blame yourself for errors, otherwise you are going to lose the quarter.

