Matteo Berrettini beats Roberto Bautista Agut at Thiem's 7

Matteo Berrettini beat Roberto Bautista Agut in the first match of Day 2 at Thiem's 7.

Italian player Berrettini beat Bautistia Agut in two sets, 6-4 6-3, in the day's first scheduled match.

The win means Berrettini remains undefeated after yesterday's win over Dennis Novak, while Bautista Agut experienced his first loss after beating Karen Kachanov on Tuesday 6-4 6-3.

RESULTS DAY 2

Berrettini (ITA) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6-4 6-3

Karen Kachanov (RUS) v Dennis Novak (AUT)

Jan-Lennard Struf (GER) v Casper Ruud (NOR)

(not before 20:15)

Dominic Thiem (AUT) v Andrey Rublev (RUS)

