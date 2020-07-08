Matteo Berrettini beats Roberto Bautista Agut at Thiem's 7

Matteo Berrettini | Tennis | ESP Player Feature
Image credit: Getty Images
Matteo Berrettini beat Roberto Bautista Agut in the first match of Day 2 at Thiem's 7.
Italian player Berrettini beat Bautistia Agut in two sets, 6-4 6-3, in the day's first scheduled match.
The win means Berrettini remains undefeated after yesterday's win over Dennis Novak, while Bautista Agut experienced his first loss after beating Karen Kachanov on Tuesday 6-4 6-3.
RESULTS DAY 2
Berrettini (ITA) bt Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 6-4 6-3
Karen Kachanov (RUS) v Dennis Novak (AUT)
Jan-Lennard Struf (GER) v Casper Ruud (NOR)
(not before 20:15)
Dominic Thiem (AUT) v Andrey Rublev (RUS)
