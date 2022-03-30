Matteo Berrettini has undergone minor surgery to his right hand following his withdrawal from the Miami Open.

Berrettini pulled out of the Masters tournament ahead of his match against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo, with the 25-year-old later revealing it was due to a right hand injury which has required him to go under the knife.

“My team and I have been speaking to medical experts since my withdrawal from Miami with a right hand injury,” Berrettini wrote on Instagram.

“Following multiple scans and assessments we decided a minor operation was the best solution to ensure a full and quick recovery.

“Earlier today I had the operation and I’m happy to report it went extremely well. My doctor and team are already discussing plans for me to get back on court.

“I will provide an update as soon as this plan is finalised. Thanks very much as always for all the support.”

The Italian, who is currently No. 6 in the rankings, did not reveal when he plans to return to the ATP tour.

Berrettini last competed at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where he lost in the fourth round against Miami Open quarter-finalist Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3 7-6(5) 6-4.

Berrettini, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals before falling to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in four sets, has a 9-6 record this season.

