'Maybe she doesn't need a full-time coach' - Barbara Schett backs Emma Raducanu to be 'dangerous' at French Open

"Maybe she is a player who doesn't need a full-time coach. She is still figuring all of that out, but at the moment, it looks like she's really on the right track" - Barbara Schett admits she was surprised to see Emma Raducanu split with Torben Beltz, but backed the Brit to perform on clay. Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:02:34, 42 minutes ago