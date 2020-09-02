Open.

The 24-year-old Medvedev, who lost to Rafa Nadal in last year's final, faced just two breakpoints in the entire match -- in his first service game of the second set -- while breaking his opponent on five occassions.

In the first meeting between the two players, Medvedev sealed victory when his 79th-ranked opponent sent a return into the net in the final match of the evening on Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

In his second-round match the Russian will meet Australian Christopher O'Connell, who earlier defeated Laslo Djere of Serbia 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter Rutherford)

