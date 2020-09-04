Open third round with a 6-3 6-2 6-4 demolition of Australian battler Christopher O'Connell on Thursday.

The Russian third seed, beaten by Rafa Nadal in last year's classic final, broke 116th-ranked O'Connell four times while giving him nothing on serve under a closed roof at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Tennis Anisimova fights off nerves to win battle of U.S. teens in New York 2 HOURS AGO

O'Connell, who cleaned boats in Sydney to make ends meet while injuries hampered his tennis aspirations, took a lengthy medical time-out to have a trainer work on an apparent back strain at 4-1 in the second set.

The 26-year-old dug in admirably in the final set, prising his only two break points from the Russian, but Medvedev saved them and sealed the match with a big serve.

Medvedev next faces young American J.J. Wolf for a place in the last 16. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Tennis Keys continues Flushing Meadows sprint 2 HOURS AGO