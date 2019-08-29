Medvedev overcomes cramps to reach U.S. Open third round

Open on Thursday to continue his hot run of form.

The 23-year-old Russian, fresh off winning at Cincinnati, fired down 17 aces and 55 winners, dominating the shorter rallies, but struggled late in the third set, handing Dellien a break and 6-5 lead with a double fault.

After returning Dellien's serve at set point, Medvedev wandered off the side of the court, raising his arms and flicking his hands in resignation as the 84th ranked Bolivian fired off a forehand winner.

The fifth seed said in an on-court interview that he struggled with cramps during the later part of the match.

"I honestly don’t know how I (won)," Medvedev said. "At one moment in the match I thought ‘Ok, I cannot move anymore'."

