Tennis

Australian Open 2021 - Dan Evans to Felix Auger Aliassime: Sorry about today and good luck

Dan Evans wished Felix Auger Aliassime well at the Australian Open after beating him in the final of the Murray River Open. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. The 2021 Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk. You can download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:42, 22 views, 17 hours ago