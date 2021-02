Tennis

‘He has reached the summit!’ – Dan Evans seals maiden ATP title with Felix Auger-Aliassime win

Dan Evans captured his first ATP Tour title with a commanding 6-2 6-3 win against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Murray River Open final on Sunday. Watch highlights of the final on Eurosport 1 at 17:00 GMT or on demand now on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk

