Nick Kyrgios lost his temper and was given a point penalty for his behaviour as he lost 6-3 6-4 to Borna Coric in the Murray River Open.

The Australian's spectacular implosion occurred in the second set, when he was warned for swearing before lobbing a smashed racket into the empty stands.

Kyrgios' problems began early on Friday as he struggled with a left knee issue and needed treatment midway through the match at the Australian Open warm-up event.

"I can't serve without pain. When I land it feels unstable," local media quoted Kyrgios as telling a trainer between sets.

"I'll probably just play one more game. I'm serving at like 170(kph) instead of 220."

Kyrgios smashes racket, then launches it into empty stand

The 25-year-old, playing his first tournament in nearly a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, soldiered on and was warned by the chair umpire for swearing at 4-4 in the second set.

After his serve was broken, he smashed his racquet and threw it into the empty seats.

On Wednesday, Kyrgios had needed assurances from a tournament supervisor that he would not be fined by the ATP for his behaviour in the last round against Harry Bourchier before agreeing to play on.

In other last 16 matches on Friday, Frenchman Jeremy Chardy upset sixth-seed Taylor Fritz 6-2 6-4 while Briton Dan Evans won the opening set of his match with Marcos Giron before rain stopped play.

With additional reporting from Reuters

