The three-time Grand Slam champion had admitted that his lingering hip injury could require further surgery, potentially putting his Wimbledon and Olympic participation in doubt.

He admitted he could require further surgery on his hip, but has now indicated that he intends to return to the circuit at the Miami Masters on March 23 but that is dependent on how his body reacts to renewed intensity in training.

“In the short, short term I’m training to try to get ready for Miami,” Murray told Amazon Prime.

“I have done so much rehab for these last few months that in terms of my strength and everything, all the muscles around the hip are working well.

“It is just I haven’t played tennis since I’d hit twice since the Davis Cup for like 40 minutes in a three-month period.

" I need some time to build up and feel good on the court again but that’s kind of my plans just now unless I have a setback or something. "

Our View

It was at last year's Australian Open that Murray was left in tears at a news conference where he told reporters that he was in such pain from a chronic hip injury that it might be his last tournament.

However, following major hip surgery, the former world number one looked on course to return to the upper echelons of the men’s game when he won the European Open in Antwerp in October.

Since then, Murray has encountered a range of ups and downs, positive updates and setbacks with this latest interview the most recent encouraging sign. Only time will tell if he can return to the highest level.