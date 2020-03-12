The tournament was slated to run from March 23 to April 5.

Indian Wells was postponed on Sunday while reports suggest all ATP and WTA events in the next six weeks will be cancelled.

"Although we do not have community spread at this time, we want to take the preemptive steps to keep it that way," Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

"Therefore, I have decided to suspend the operation of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, the Miami Open tennis tournament, the MIA 5K run, and all major events at the American Airlines Arena.

"As we move forward together during this time, we will continue to monitor what the World Health Organization has determined is a global pandemic. We will constantly evaluate planned mass gatherings as the situation evolves."

There is no official statement yet from the Miami Open, ATP or WTA.

On Monday, tournament organisers moved to calm fears that the tournament would be postponed.

See also

Tennis news - Tennis goes into shutdown mode as ATP suspends all events for six weeks